DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is asking for the public’s help in addressing the illegal operation of off-road vehicles within the city.
According to police, the use of dirt bikes and ATVs within city limits pose safety risks for both riders and other drivers. The use of off-road vehicles on public roads, sidewalks, and parks are not permitted, police say.
Dover residents are asked to call the police department at 302-736-7140 with any information on off-road vehicle activity within city limits, including where they are being operated or kept. Police say callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.