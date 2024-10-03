DOVER, DE- After multiple shootings earlier this week, the people of Dover are tired of gun violence in their community and are demanding change. Two back-to-back shootings in the downtown area have left citizens feeling unsafe and frustrated.
The first incident occurred Monday when a 50-year-old man was shot and killed on South Governors Avenue. Dover Police reported that they have arrested Alexander Singletary, of Smyrna, in connection with the death of Barry Best.
Community activist Chelle Paul is very concerned for the safety of the community and says solving the case doesn’t necessarily ease residents' concerns.
"We know you're going to find out who did it eventually. We need to be proactive so we can stop the crimes, so people can live peaceful, normal lives."
Just a day later, another shooting rocked the community on South New Street, where bystanders were caught in the crossfire.
Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson says people have a right to be fed up with the violence.
"On Tuesday, bystanders were struck by gunfire. If you're going to be angry about something, this is it. This is something we need to tackle."
Dover Police report that the investigation into Tuesday's shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.
For Denise Gibson, a lifelong resident, the rise in crime is especially troubling given the city’s small size.
"It's a small city, so we shouldn't let this get out of control," Gibson said. "The bigger cities are out of control because they're bigger—this is a small city. It shouldn't be like this. Things need to be done for real."
Residents are particularly concerned about the growing gang violence, which they believe puts children and the broader community at risk. Many are calling for more effective measures to address the root causes of crime.
In response, Dover Police say they have increased patrols in high-crime areas and are urging residents to remain vigilant. They say keeping the community safe is their top priority.
Despite these efforts, citizens are seeking long-term solutions to prevent further violence and restore safety in their neighborhoods.