DOVER, DE- A major decision could shape the future of marijuana in Dover as the City Council meets tonight to determine whether to overturn Mayor Robin Christiansen's veto of four marijuana ordinances.
The ordinances, which outline specific licensing and zoning requirements for marijuana businesses, were passed by the City Council with an 8-1 vote on December 9.
Shortly after, Mayor Christiansen used his veto power to reject all four ordinances.
Councilman Brian Lewis, who voted in favor of these ordinances, explained the significance of tonight's vote.
"Tonight, we are having a special meeting where the city council is going to convene to discuss the veto that the mayor implemented regarding the four recreational marijuana ordinances we previously passed."
Lewis also pointed out that the ordinances align with public opinion, referencing a survey showing strong support for recreational marijuana.
"Sixty percent of people are in favor of recreational marijuana, including manufacturing and testing, as long as there are stipulations."
To overturn the veto, at least six of the nine council members must vote in favor.
Councilmember Roy Sudler, who voted in favor of the ordinances in December, emphasized that he intends to stick with his original decision.
"I'm going to support and stand with my initial vote because it's based on the data collected and analyzed, which stated that our constituents want it. It's in the public's interest, and it's ethically sound."
The future of the marijuana industry in Dover now rests with the council's vote tonight.
If the ordinances are approved, only one or two dispensaries are likely to be established in the city, as the state will allow a total of six dispensaries in Kent County.