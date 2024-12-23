DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of one suspect after a shooting left a man in critical condition Sunday.
Police say they were called to Maple Glen Drive on reports of a shooting on December 22 just after 7 p.m. There, police found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
The ensuing investigation, according to police, revealed the victim was arguing with Deshaun Williams, 31, when Williams pulled out a gun and shot the man. Investigators say Williams was later found in the Hartly area and arrested.
Williams was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $78,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Assault First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Reckless Endangering First Degree