DOVER, DE– Police are requesting public assistance in a shooting investigation after a teen was reportedly shot during a party.
Dover Police responded to a loud party in the 400 block of Frear Drive shortly before 8 p.m. on March 28, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, officers say they heard gunshots before finding the 18-year-old male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the lower body.
He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, police say.
The Dover Police Department says it currently has no leads. Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to Dover Police at (302) 736-7130, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
Callers may remain anonymous.
A cash reward may be available for information leading to arrest.