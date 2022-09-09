DOVER, Del. - The Dover Target is up and running again after an arson fire in July forced the store to close down for two months.
The fire caused millions of dollars in damage to the store's inventory. Target employees have been working to restore the location over the last two months.
Other Target stores are at least forty miles away from Dover, making the shut down a big inconvenience for local shoppers.
The store was reopened on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. and has been flooded with customers since.
Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, attended the reopening ceremony and said the Target store is an important part of the community.
Other shoppers said they have been waiting for this day all summer.
The Dover Police Department arrested Desmond Smith (26) on July 18 for first degree arson and other offenses. He allegedly set the fire as a distraction while trying to steal merchandise. He is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution.