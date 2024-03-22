DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old on multiple charges including stealing a gun Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to Derbyshire Court just after 4 p.m. on March 20th on reports of a firearm theft. There, the victim told police a 17-year-old living at the home he was working on had stolen a gun from him. Police say they then discovered that while the victim was working on the home, the teen allegedly took the gun from the victim’s vehicle.
When confronted, the teen pulled the gun from his waistband, according to police, and the weapon was recovered.
The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $82,500 on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Aggravated Menacing
-Theft of a Firearm