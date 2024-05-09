DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old on murder charges after a fatal shooting in Capital Green Wednesday.
Police say their investigation began just before 10:30 a.m. on May 8th when they were called for shots fired in a home on River Road. Officers arrived at the home to find a 54-year-old Seaford man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries, according to police.
The victim’s name is currently being withheld pending notification to their family.
Police say the ensuing investigation revealed the man was involved with a verbal and physical altercation with a 17-year-old suspect. During the confrontation, the 17-year-old obtained a gun and shot the victim before leaving, according to investigators.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the teen turned himself in to authorities and was arrested on the following charges:
-Murder in the First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
The teen was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on $535,000 cash bail.