SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man.
State Police say on May 13, around 7 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the 27,000 block of Crisfield-Marion Road. Troopers say the car left the roadway and crashed into a stand of trees, turning onto its side. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Troopers say the front passenger, 20-year-old Alexander Steve Dize, of Princess Anne, was flown to Tidal Health in Salisbury, where he later died.
State Police say the driver, 19-year-old Braeden Lane Bloodsworth, was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. His condition is unknown at this time.
Maryland State Police continue to investigate this crash.