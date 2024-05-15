HEBRON, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash that took the life of a 23-year-old woman.
According to State Troopers, police responded to reports of a crash near US 50 and North Main Street in Hebron on May 15th at 7:30 a.m.
Police say a Kia was driving west on US 50 when it began drifting to the left for unknown reasons. As it drifted, the Kia partially entered a left turn lane in which a box truck was stopped. The Kia struck the rear of the truck and continued through the median, crossing into the eastbound lanes of US 50 and sideswiping another car. The Kia then drove off the road into a field.
The driver of the Kia, 23-year-old Elizabeth Cockey, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to police.
The driver of the box truck and the other car were not injured, police say.
On Wednesday afternoon in a message to families, Sandy Hill Elementary School in Cambridge confirmed Cockey was a teacher and was on her way to school when the crash occurred. Cockey was in her second year as a Special Education teacher for kindergarten and first grade, according to Sandy Hill.
"Even if your child was not a student of Miss Cockey, they will probably know her as she was very engaged with the life of the school," Sandy Hill Principal Deborah L. Gibson said in the statement to parents. "A proud member of the Orange Hive, Miss Cockey was a high energy, friendly, lively young woman, and one of the coaches of the Sandy Hill's Cheer Team."
Sandy Hill Elementary went on to say they had not yet made students aware in part to allow parents and guardians the first opportunity to share the news and help the children process. Extra counselors and social workers would be on hand at the elementary school Thursday and Friday, according to Sandy Hill.
Maryland State Police continue to investigate this crash.