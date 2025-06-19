WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– A Seaford man was convicted of vehicular homicide after killing a young New York family in a drunk driving crash on US 13 in Wicomico County in May 2024.
Jay Richard Bynum, 61, was found guilty of the following charges and related offenses after a three-day jury trial:
- Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle (three counts)
- Criminally Negligent Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle (three counts)
- Homicide by Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alchohol (three counts)
While driving northbound around 3 a.m. on May 19, 2024, Bynum crossed into the southbound lanes of US 13. Police say he continued driving the wrong way for approximately 5.8 miles before causing a head-on crash near St. Lukes Road, killing all three occupants in the other vehicle.
Following the crash, Bynum was airlifted to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. A blood test revealed his blood alcohol content (BAC) was more than 1.5 times the legal limit, according to police.
The victims were later identified as 20-year-old Dean Alexander Dennison, 19-year-old Sierra Rain Merchant, and their 1-year-old son, Grayson Dennison.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes commended law enforcement's investigative efforts and spoke on the impact of Bynum's conviction.
"This is a tragic situation which resulted from Bynum'[s criminal decision to drive while he was under the influence of alchohol," Dykes said. "He endangered countless citizens of Wicomico and Somerset County and ultimately took the lives of an entire family."
Officials say Bynum will remain in custody while police conduct a pre-sentencing investigation.