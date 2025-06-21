DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department arrested a Magnolia man after a shots-fired incident that occurred in Kent County on Friday night.
On Friday, June 20th, at approximately 9:31pm, the Dover Police Department received a call about shots-fired at the Liberty Court Apartments in Dover.
Officers arrived at the location and found several shell casings in the area. Dover Police say an investigation revealed that several unoccupied vehicles and an occupied apartment had been hit by gunfire.
According to the Dover Police Department, 24-year-old Aaron Grimes, of Magnolia, was identified as the suspect for the incident. They say Grimes was located on the scene in possession of a .380 handgun. He was taken to the Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.
Grimes was released on a $8,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Reckless Endangering (2x)
-Criminal Mischief (2x)