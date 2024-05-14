DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has ordered the lowering of flags across the First State in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15th.
According to Carney’s office, the lowering of flags is in concurrence with President Joe Biden’s order to lower U.S. flags to half-staff at all U.S. government buildings and facilities Wednesday.
Peace Officers Memorial Day honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Flags are ordered to fly half-staff until sunset on May 15th.