Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Gun Arrest

DOVER, DE - Troopers arrested a Claymont man on felony gun charges during a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say on June 25, around 12:49 p.m., a trooper spotted a car with multiple equipment violations traveling on the P.O.W. /M.I.A. Parkway toward South Dupont Highway.
Troopers say during the traffic stop, a computer inquiry revealed the driver, 35-year-old Michael DiRocco, of Claymont, had a suspended license and a capias for his arrest issued by the Newport Alderman Court 42. DiRocco was taken into custody without incident, according to State Police.
Troopers reportedly conducted an inventory search of the car before it was towed, and discovered a loaded firearm concealed under the driver-side floor mat. DiRocco is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
DiRocco was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited for Prior Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Driving While Suspended
- Additional Traffic Violations