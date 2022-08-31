DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop in Dover.
Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of West Division and South New street. Officers said they made contact with 23-year-old Omar Anderson and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been concealed inside of the glove compartment, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
Anderson was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to SCI on $5,102 secured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of marijuana
- Operating a vehicle with improper window tint