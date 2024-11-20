DOVER, DE- The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a historic stop at Dover Air Force Base today, offering families and children a special way to kick off the holiday season.
The 80-foot Sitka spruce, also known as the People’s Tree, is the second tree in history to be selected from Alaska. It was displayed for base families before continuing its 4,000-mile journey to Washington, D.C.
The tree’s journey began in the Tongass National Forest on a remote island in Alaska’s Wrangell Ranger District.
Barbara Miranda, a representative from the Tongass National Forest, described the lengthy process of selecting the perfect tree for the Capitol.
“This 80-foot Sitka spruce comes all the way from the Tongass National Forest. A group of students and Forest Service staff spent months finding the perfect tree for the Capitol.”
Once selected, the tree traveled 800 miles by barge and 3,200 miles by truck to reach Dover. The tree has toured over a dozen locations throughout the country, with its second-to-last stop being in Dover.
Barbara Miranda of the Tongass National Forest explained that each stop was carefully chosen to honor different regions of the U.S.
“All the stops were chosen to honor different areas of the country, bringing people together. Being here in Dover, at this military elementary school, is a way to honor the military men and women who serve our country and their children growing up on these bases.”
Students and families gathered at the base to celebrate the occasion. The tree was set up outside the base’s elementary and middle schools, where excited children lined up to see the tree in their own backyard.
“The kids are very excited about the holiday and being part of this. It’s important for us to provide opportunities like this to honor the sacrifices their parents make for our country.”