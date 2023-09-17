Dover Woman Arrested on Identity Theft Charges

DELAWARE - State Police say they arrested a woman on felony identity theft charges.
According to Delaware State Police, on July 14, troopers responded to a report of fraud in Georgetown. Troopers say a 51-year-old Millsboro man had his Fulton Bank account fraudulently overdrawn and subject to closure.
Financial Crimes Unit detective conducted further investigation and found several fraudulent transactions on the victim's bank account. Authorities say they identified 32-year-old Akiara Deshields as the suspect who used the victim's ATM card and forged a fake check in the victim's name. State Police say the victim and Fulton Bank sustained undisclosed financial loss from the fraudulent transactions.
An arrest warrant was issued for Akiara Deshields. On Sept. 15, Georgetown Police Department came in contact with Deshields and arrested her. She is charged with the following crimes:
- Identity Theft (Felony)
- Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)
- Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Unlawful Use of Payment Card Over $1500 (Felony)
- Attempted Theft by False Pretense over $1500 (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Theft by False Pretense under $1500
Deshields was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on her own recognizance.