DOVER, Del. - A new chapter for families in Dover is officially underway as the Dover YMCA opens its doors to a brand-new Discovery Center, an expansion designed to give children more opportunities to learn, play, and grow.
The grand opening was marked Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where community members and local leaders gathered to celebrate what many called a meaningful investment in the future of Dover’s youth.
"We know that kids face so many challenges in school and in the community," said YMCA Executive Director John Rice. "At the Y, we want them to find joy and meaning."
The Discovery Center is the result of a collaborative effort with the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) and other community partnerships, with leaders like Rice playing a key role in bringing the project to life.
House Majority Leader Kerri Harris, D-Del., emphasized the importance of spaces like this in today’s world.
"We’ve grown more and more apart as a society," Harris said. "Organizations like this, with programs such as this, help bring us back together."
Inside the new center, families will find bright, welcoming spaces filled with hands-on activities and expanded programming aimed at serving more children across the community. The facility is expected to enhance offerings like childcare, youth programs, and interactive learning opportunities.
Following the ceremony, the celebration continued with program demonstrations and activities for families to explore.
“Today really marks a wonderful milestone for the future of our YMCA and the impact we’re going to have in the community,” Linda Risk, YMCA of Delaware chief operating officer, said.
For many of the children in attendance, the excitement was contagious.
“The YMCA is the best,” one child said. "I've had so much fun, and the best part is that you always get to make new friends."
YMCA leaders say this is just the beginning, with more plans ahead to continue building stronger families and a stronger Dover community.