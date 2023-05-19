DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in which both a home and Fairview Elementary School were damaged by gunfire.
Police were reportedly notified just before 8 a.m. this morning that a home on North West Street had been damaged by gunfire. There, evidence was located consistent with bullet damage. Police say the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported. Earlier in the morning, around 1 a.m., there were also reports of shots fired near the Hamlett Shopping Center, but no victims or damage were found there.
Further investigation revealed that a window at Fairview Elementary School had also been damaged during the incident. Students and staff were not present at the time of the shooting, and police do not believe the school was the intended target.
The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com