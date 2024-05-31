MILLSBORO, DE - The Indian River Volunteer Company responded to a fire caused by downed electrical wires early Friday morning in Millsboro.
Firefighters say they were alerted to the downed wires on Friendship Road just before 1:45 a.m. on May 31st and arrived to find the grass on fire. A live primary electrical wire was down in the front yard of a residence, according to first responders.
The Fire Company says they notified the utility provider and proceeded to secure a safe area as the electrical service was de-energized before extinguishing the fire.