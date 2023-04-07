BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Berlin Spring Celebration, planned for tomorrow April 8th in downtown Berlin.
The celebrations are set to kickoff at 10am and continue until 5pm. Among the various events and festivities planned for the day is a Bunny Brunch at the Berlin Fire Company, an Easter Bonnet Parade, an Egg Hunt, and the first annual Midway on Main Street.
Grammy nominated singer/entertainer Lisa Matthews from the kids band MILKSHAKE is also slated to perform.
The Berlin Police Department has also announced parking restrictions for the event that are posted on Main Street, Pitts Street, Commerce Street, and Broad Street.
More information on the even can be found at this link.