DOVER, Del.- Revitalization plans for Downtown Dover have been in the works for months. Yet, some local businesses are still struggling to attract customers and make a profit. The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) has a plan to help.
The DDP launched their Retention / Expansion Assistance Program or "REAP" to help existing merchants who are already invested in the downtown area.
The program provides mini-grants generally up to $2,000, at the discretion of the DDP Economic Vitality Committee and/or Economic Development Funding Review Committee, and budget-permitting, for qualified downtown Dover business owners that are currently operating in a brick-and-mortar, non-residential location within the downtown Dover Central Business District.
The purpose of the REAP is to help a business expand in square footage, in product line, to a new location within the district, or to open a second (or third, etc.) business in the business district.
In some cases, funds may also be provided for stabilization if a strong case is made that the business will be successful for at least two years in downtown Dover.
Executive Director of DDP, Diane Laird, said the REAP grant can alleviate some of the issues created by low foot traffic.
"Current businesses are struggling with low foot traffic right now," said Laird. "If they can develop and online presence or bring in a new customer demographic that will help them become more profitable."
Tastee's Chicken and Seafood received the first REAP grant. The owner, Otis Brooks, said he really needed the help.
"Right now things are extremely difficult throughout the economy," said Brooks. "It was very rewarding to see the city is considering small people like myself."
Brooks also believes an increased police presence in the downtown area could help with attracting customers.
"We just need some attention on this side of the city," said Brooks. "The same attention that is addressed on the other end, at least put some focus down here."
Tastee's is located next to a fire damage building awaiting demolition on the corner of New and W. Loockerman Streets. Brooks said this is an eye sore that is also deterring customers.
Small business owners that have been established and operating successfully in downtown for at least a year are eligible for the grant.
You can find the application link here: https://www.downtowndoverpartnership.com/ddp/REAP-DRLF/