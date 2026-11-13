MILFORD, Del. – Downtown Milford Inc. is asking residents to help shape the future of their community through a new initiative called Milford Community Voices.
The effort aims to gather feedback on what makes Milford special, what residents want to preserve and what improvements they'd like to see over the next decade.
The first phase includes an anonymous survey open to residents, business owners, employees, students and anyone who considers Milford part of their community. Participants do not need to live within city limits.
Residents can complete the Milford Community Voices survey online here.
The initiative is also part of DMI's effort to apply for a national Community Heart & Soul grant, which could bring $20,000 to a downtown project.
Future plans may include small-group conversations, youth engagement and collecting oral histories and photographs to preserve Milford's heritage.
DMI expects the initiative to take six months to a year, with the goal of using community feedback to help guide future priorities and decisions.