SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The owner of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville is requesting a permit from DNREC to install a crematory incinerator on the property at 19 South Main Street. The proposal is being met with some concerns from residents.
In a letter to DNREC, funeral home owner W. Bryan Bishop Jr. says, "We have seen the increased demand for cremation in our business, and it is imperative that we can keep up with changing times in our community."
He says Bishop-Hastings has been working with Matthews Cremation Division to purchase and install cremation equipment in the existing garage on the property.
According to DNREC, the incinerator would be permitted to emit less than one ton per year of carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter. It can emit up to almost 2.7 tons per year of nitrogen oxides. DNREC says the pollutants do not pose a threat to the health and safety of the general public.
Local barber Julien Villegas sees no issue with the proposal.
"I think it'll be good," says Villegas. "It will be something new for the funeral home. Something they can add and build on. It's something we need."
But Selbyville resident Lori Alvarez says she's concerned about the impact the emissions could have on the environment and her health.
"Every season I think we have something we smell in the air," says Alvarez. "It's concerning, because you just don't know what toxins are being put out there. Perhaps they can relocate it."
DNREC is accepting public comments on the request until February 10. With a formal request, DNREC may also hold a public hearing on the matter.