DELAWARE - The Division of Public Health in a statement said Delaware’s drinking water remains unaffected by the Bucks County, Pennsylvania chemical spill in a Delaware River tributary.
The leak occurred Friday night at Trinseo Altuglas Chemical Facility in Bristol Township, PA, releasing between 8,000 and 12,000 gallons of hazardous material into the Delaware River.
The Interim Director of DPH, Rick Hong, assured Delawareans their drinking water has not been impacted.
“Unlike neighboring states,” Hong Said, “Water treatment facilities that service Delaware do not take in water directly from the Delaware River. There is no impact to Delawareans at this time. We continue to monitor the situation with our water treatment facilities and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.”