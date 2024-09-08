DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware SHA/SHIP Partnership Coalition (SHA) are seeking public input on the 2023 draft of the Delaware State Health Assessment.
The Delaware Division of Public Health say they are seeking public input on the 2023 draft of Delaware State Health Assessment (SHA). The assessment is statewide and seeks to identify the primary health needs of Delawareans.
DPH say the Statewide Health Assessment is "conducted every five years and will inform the co-creation of a State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) with the participation of stakeholders from many sectors."
A copy of the 2023 draft plan can be found at https://delawareship.org.
Public input and comments can be submitted on the same site, or emailed to info@delawareship.org .
The deadline for input and comment submissions is September 20th.