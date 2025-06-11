SALISBURY, MD - WBOC's parent broadcast company Draper Media has announced the acquisition of six radio stations from Forever Media, expanding our community-focused programming and audience in the region.
The newest additions to Draper Media include WDEL AM & FM and WSTW-FM in Wilmington, Delaware; WXCY-FM in Havre de Grace, Maryland; and WCEI-FM and WINX-FM serving Maryland’s Mid-Shore region.
“We’re excited to add these stations, each with a long history of serving their local communities, to our company,” said Molly Draper Russell, CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust, parent company of Draper Media. “Our family’s history of service through free over-the-air broadcasting goes back nearly 60 years. The addition of these stations fits perfectly into our late founder, my father, Thomas H. Draper’s motto that it is our moral obligation to serve our audience and advertising partners.”
“We are proud of the legacy these stations have built in their communities and grateful to our dedicated teams who have served listeners with passion and professionalism,” said Lynn Deppen, President of Forever Media. “We are confident that Draper Media shares our commitment to local broadcasting and will continue to provide outstanding service to audiences and advertisers alike as these stations enter an exciting new chapter.”
The acquisition further strengthens Draper Media's commitment to delivering high-quality news and entertainment and is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2025, subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.