SALISBURY, Md.- Draper Media, which owns and operates local television and radio stations on the Delmarva Peninsula including WBOC and WRDE, is excited to announce the Feb. 7 launch of the area’s first and only local sports television station, Delmarva Sports Network (DSN).
“The Draper family has always been committed to serving our audience and advertising partners with top-quality content, “says Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “With the addition of Delmarva Sports Network we will offer a unique channel like nothing else on the Peninsula. DSN will be the premiere, local station for sports.”
Jahelka has tapped Sussex County native Bill Vernon to lead the DSN team.
“Growing up in Delmar, I wrestled and played football. I know how passionate people here on Delmarva are when it comes to sports,” says Vernon, DSN vice president/general manager. “We are giving viewers quality production unlike anything they would expect to see for local sports. Delmarva Sports Network will air games, highlights, and sports news. We’ll cover boy’s and girl’s athletics from area high schools, colleges and minor league pro teams.”
DSN will be on the air 24/7! DSN will air a local sports program called The Final Score at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to providing sports coverage in local newscasts on WBOC, WRDE and FOX21. DSN will go in depth with sports specials, scoreboards, live and taped games. Coverage will include instant replay, slow-motion, play-by-play and color commentary. DSN will also air local programming such as Outdoors Delmarva, Travels with Charlie, Scorchy Tawes and Delmarva weather coverage.
Here’s how to watch DSN:
Free over-the-air on channel 16.2
XFINITY 1164 & 205
Verizon Fios 486
Mediacom 816
Draper Media is locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings.