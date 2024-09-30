OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries (DNR) has announced the beginning of dredging operations off of Ocean City this week.
According to DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is slated to begin dredging on October 2nd. Officials say the operations will be concentrated on the Assateague shoal near buoy 13 and the area between stations 7+000 and 6+000 further down the channel.
DNR says limited loads will be taken from the inlet channel.
Boaters are asked to be mindful of their wake while work is underway. For more information, mariners can contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13.