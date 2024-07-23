OCEAN CITY, MD- Dredging near Ocean City is scheduled to start on July 24th.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be focusing on two priority areas from the last round of Inlet work. They also plan to work on the junction between the Isle of Wight and Inlet channels.
They say work is planned to last until July 30th.
Officials are asking boaters to be mindful while traveling near the work site.
Interested mariners may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 and 16.