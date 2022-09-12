SALISBURY, Md. --- Delmarva Bike Week is just around the corner. And before engines start revving up, local safety experts want to make sure there's more cruising and less bruising this year. And Jackie Mcdermott the Motorcycle Program Manager with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety says one way that could help is for drivers to be aware of their surroundings.
"The main thing is to look twice," Mcdermott said. "With motorcycle's smaller size, it's easier for them to be hidden in that front, what we call it a post. They fit right in that little blind spot."
Mcdermott also reminds drivers to drive the speed limit. and she also has some advice for riders.
"Try to be courteous try to understand that you are smaller," Mcdermott said. "So people are not going to see you as easily. And it's not always that they don't want to see you it's just that from their smaller size it's a lot harder to be seen."
Now although there are some safety concerns. General Manager at Mogan's Oyster House, Mike Daly, said they are actually looking forward to bike week as they say its the start of their busy seasons.
"Just because of how close we are to the beach and things like that downtown Salisbury tends to experience its slower times during the summer," Daly said. "We actually know that the students are back, everybody's gearing up for the fall. We're actually heading into our season. We kind of look at the bike week as the kick-off for us."
So by driving and riding safely on the roadways, everyone will be able to enjoy another Delmarva Bike Week.