SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland lawmakers passed a thirty day gas tax suspension to help ease the pain at the pump felt by drivers.
Those thirty days expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
Fracis Crippen of Salisbury filled up his tank one last time with the suspension still in effect.
Fracis says the thirty day break really helped him out.
"I'm just glad I've got a short way to work. I just feel bad for people who have to ride all the way to Hebron or Hurlock. That's too much, you can't live like that," Crippen said.
William Lucas filled up his truck and an extra gas can to try and get in on the last minute savings.
"I'm a senior citizen on a fixed income and I've got to watch my pennies. I've got two vehicles, I'm the only one that drives so I've got to put gas in both vehicles."
Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican and Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat both urged lawmakers to extend the gas tax suspension.
But the General Assembly declined to take the issue up before it's session ended on Monday.
Justin Martin owns a product development business. Martin says the gas tax suspension has made it cheaper to fill up his fleet.
"It definitely increases the price but as far as changes in the travel that I would do or the choices I would make, it wouldn't change that," Martin said.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, gas prices in Maryland will go up 36 cents as the gas tax is reimplemented.