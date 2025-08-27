CRISFIELD, Md. - Customers at Marion and Crisfield Discount Pharmacies are eligible to participate in drone medical delivery demonstrations by a collaborative team led by the University of Maryland.
The University's Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Research and Operations has been partnering with local organizations, including TidalHealth and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, on the initiative for months. The center's research primarily focuses on bringing life-saving medical supplies to isolated communities.
Researchers want volunteers in the Crisfield area to participate in test drops of medications from September 15 to 19.
Dr. Rich DeBenedetto, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice and Administration at UMES, visited Crisfield during the last week of August to recruit participants and answer questions.
"Trying to figure out alternative ways, alternative pathways of getting people medications," DeBenedetto said. "Honestly, when you see the drones flying, everyone's like a kid."
Dr. Howard Haft opened Somerset Primary Care on Main Street in Crisfield in April. He has been helping spread the word about this opportunity to patients.
"Even though we're relatively new here, we're already seeing a lot of people who we have to make home visits to ... not only because they can't go out, but because they have no one in their family who can go out," Dr. Haft said.
There are 100 first-come, first-served participant slots. The grant-funded study offers a one-time demonstration delivery incentive of $20 and an additional $20 if participants complete an interview afterward.
The mainland tests will be run before drones are sent over the Chesapeake Bay to deliver to Smith and Tangier Islands.
John Esley took a flyer advertising the test flights when picking up a prescription from the Crisfield Discount Pharmacy on Wednesday.
""Be fantastic for the residents, the older people getting in or out, you know, of the house," Esley said.
Anyone interested in volunteering is directed to call Dr. Rozalina McCoy at 410-706-7167.