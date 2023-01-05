SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury.
20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office says Holland was stopped in a car while leaving the apartment and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. They say he was found to possess 136 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl.
Afterwards, the Salisbury City Police Tactical Team, along with member of the Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the home. Several people were detained leaving the apartment.
The Sheriff's Office says Collins fled on foot through the complex and was eventually apprehended by police.
Rounds was found in the bathroom attempting to destroy evidence, according to law enforcement.
The Sheriff's Office says A search of the residence revealed the following:
• 2,138 wax bags containing heroin/fentanyl
• 91.74 grams of compressed heroin/fentanyl mix
• Glock 26 handgun serial number “VHB328” loaded with 10 rounds. The handgun was reported stolen through the Delaware State Police.
• Multiple digital scales and packaging material
• 201.5 grams of marijuana.
Holland, Collins, and Rounds were charged with possession of a large amount of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin fentanyl mix, possession of firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of heroin, illegal possession of ammunition.
They were taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
They are currently being held without bond.