LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested Richard Mullins of Millsboro after he allegedly crashed his car and attempted to steal another one early Wednesday morning.
Police say at around 12:19 a.m., troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway east of Dorman Road for a car crash. By the time they arrived, they say Mullins had already left the scene on foot after he struck an unoccupied construction truck that was parked on the shoulder.
As he fled, police say Mullins attempted to steal another work truck, but a worker was able to remove the keys from the ignition before he could leave. Mullins ran away again.
Troopers eventually found him running westbound on John J. Williams Highway. They say he ignored commands to stop. A trooper arrested him after a short foot chase and taser deployment.
Mullins displayed signs of impairment. He was taken from the scene to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Felony)
- Failure to Comply With Taking of Photographs and Fingerprints
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
- Numerous traffic charges
Mullins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,400 cash bond.
No injuries were reported in the accident or in this incident.