LEWES, Del.- Troopers are searching for a woman who has been assaulting bicyclists on the Georgetown-Lewes trail.
Delaware State Police say a group of cyclists were pepper sprayed by a woman on the trail between Minos Conaway Road and the Nassau Bridge around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. This has happened on the trail several times, according to DSP.
State police say she is in her mid-20's, about 5'04" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair. She is also known to yell and spit at bicyclists as they ride past her walking her dog.
If you have encountered this woman or know who she is, you can call Corporal B. Triantos at Troop 7 at 302-703-3362. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.