DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced no criminal charges will be filed against Delaware State Police troopers involved in separate shootings in 2023 and 2024.
The first shooting occurred in October of 2023 at a Perdue AgriBusiness Feed Mill in Bridgeville, while the second occurred at a senior living facility near Dover in June of 2024. In both cases, the DOJ says the use of deadly force was necessary for the protection of the troopers and others following a lengthy investigation.
2023 Bridgeville shooting
On Oct. 4, 2023, Delaware State Police responded to a reported home invasion in Bridgeville just before 11 p.m in which the suspect allegedly forced his way in with a firearm. The suspect fled the scene, but a worker at the nearby Perdue AgriBusiness Feed Mill later called police to report a co-worker with a gun. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jordan James, was confirmed to be the suspect involved in the home invasion.
The Department of Justice report states that police responded to the feed mill and troopers found James approaching them. A trooper called out to James and commanded him to show his hands, according to the DOJ, but James fired his gun in an unknown direction before fleeing.
Prosecutors say James then fired his gun a second time before a trooper fired his rifle twice, killing James.
After reviewing body camera footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence, the DOJ concluded the suspect’s actions created a perceived imminent threat and that the trooper’s response was reasonable. As a result, the DOJ determined the use of force was justified under Delaware law and declined to bring criminal charges.
“[The trooper’s] use of deadly force was justified for the purpose of self-protection and the protection of others,” authorities said in their report. “At the time deadly force was used, James had fired his weapon twice- first when directly confronted by troopers and a second time when troopers were pursuing him.”
2024 senior living center shooting
In a separate case on June 4, 2024, multiple Delaware State Police troopers were called to the parking lot of Harmony at Kent Senior Living Center on Lebanon Road near Dover. There, the DOJ report indicates that officers encountered Arnold Azamar Jr.
Azamar reportedly had been in an altercation with a staff member, escalating to Azamar shooting the employee in the parking lot. The victim, William Whitehead, did not survive.
Following Whitehead’s shooting, police attempted to negotiate with Azamar, but the man walked away from his vehicle and raised his handgun, according to authorities. Police then opened fire, fatally striking Azamar three times.
Following the investigation, the DOJ’s report concluded that officers were faced with a dangerous and evolving situation, and their actions were consistent with training and policy.
“[Troopers’] use of deadly force was justified for the purpose of self-protection and the protection of others,” the DOJ’s report reads. “At the time deadly force was used, Azamar had shot Whitehead in the parking lot. Troopers believed there was an additional victim inside Harmony at Kent and that an 8-year-old was in a nearby white SUV. Negotiations and demands to Azamar to put down his weapon were refused.”
No charges were filed against the officers involved.