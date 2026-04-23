DOVER, Del. - A former Delaware State University football player is suing the university, several members of its football staff, and a former teammate over an alleged locker room assault that he says caused severe and permanent injuries.
According to a complaint filed in Delaware Superior Court on Thursday, Malachi Biggs, a former DSU student-athlete, claims he was attacked by a teammate on November 19, 2025, before a scheduled morning practice.
The lawsuit alleges Hebert confronted multiple players in the locker room over an Instagram post, then placed Biggs in a chokehold and told him to “tap out.” The complaint says Biggs attempted to do so multiple times, but Hebert continued choking him until he lost consciousness.
Biggs claims he then fell to the ground while unconscious and suffered serious injuries, including multiple jaw fractures, a deep chin laceration, a severed ligament under his tongue, and significant damage to his teeth requiring extensive dental work and surgeries.
The complaint states Biggs was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later underwent surgery, including having his jaw wired shut. He says he continues to undergo treatment and has been out of school since the incident.
In addition to claims against Hebert for assault and battery, the lawsuit alleges Delaware State University and members of its football staff, including head coach DeSean Jackson, were negligent in failing to prevent the incident.
Biggs claims the university and staff failed to properly supervise players, enforce safety policies, and address what the lawsuit describes as a “dangerous” and “violent” culture within the football program.
The complaint also alleges the other player involved was not disciplined after the incident and was allowed to participate in a football game just days later. It further claims members of the program attempted to obscure the teammate’s involvement by altering or removing information from the team’s website.
Biggs is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for his injuries, as well as coverage for medical expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering.
The suit was filed April 23, 2026.
WBOC has reached out to Delaware State University for comment. This article will be updated.