DOVER, Del.- A Dover HBCU step team took home a national prize at the 2023 National High School and Collegiate Step Championships at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York over the weekend.
Delaware State University's step team, “iSTEP,” secured the top prize, 2023 National Collegiate Performing Arts National Step Champions. DSU beat out eight of the best college step teams in the country to take the crown along with $5,000.
iSTEP stands for “I Step Towards Exceptional Performance.” The all-women team celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year. This is a significant achievement for any team, and the team coach, Lindsey Hyppolite, deserves the credit for leading them to glory. Prior to winning the national step championship, they practiced their signature moves competing in other step competitions and homecoming showcases. DSU was one of three HBCUs in the competition, along with Howard and Lincoln. DSU bested Cornell, Mercy College, Tufts, and Long Island University.