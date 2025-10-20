DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University announced that students and families who are experiencing financial hardship due to the federal government shutdown will have payments temporarily deferred.
The university says they will temporarily defer remaining payments for the Fall 2025 semester and reduce down payment and financial balance requirements for students "in good academic and financial standing."
University officials say a team of employees from Student Accounts, Student Success, Institutional Advancement, and Financial Aid will look over the requests. Students and/or parents/guardians will be required to provide furlough documentation or documentation of another direct impact from the government shutdown. DSU officials say the committee may establish additional guidelines for review.
WBOC has reached out to DSU for more details on the requirements students must meet to be considered for deferred payment and is waiting on a response.
Students or families with questions about potential accommodations should email studentaccounts@desu.edu with "Government Shutdown" in the subject line.