DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation is inviting state residents to provide input on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services. There will be 2 Public Hearing Workshops on Delmarva in August.
The proposed changes are scheduled to become effective on November 17th. DART says several of the proposed changes are recommendations out of the Final Report of the "DART Reimagined" study.
The following locations are where the public hearing workshops will be held:
- Tuesday, August 6th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at Dover Public Library
- Wednesday, August 7th from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at Georgetown Public Library.