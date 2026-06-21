OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is looking for help to find out what exactly caused the dune fire last night at 116th and 117th Streets.
Fire officials say the fire started around 9:20 p.m. and burned a lot of dune grass along the beach.
They say preliminary investigation findings indicate the fire may have been caused by illegal fireworks.
Dune grass is key to helping protect the coastline from erosion and storm impacts.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information, photographs, or video footage is asked to contact Investigator David Marquez with the Ocean City Fire Department at DMARQUEZ@OCEANCITYMD.GOV