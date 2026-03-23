MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is preparing to once again welcome visitors to its DuPont Nature Center as it reopens for the 2026 season.
According to DNREC, the DuPont Nature Center will reopen on April 1 following its seasonal closure from October through March.
The Nature Center offers views of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds in the spring, including threatened red knots that rely on horseshoe crab eggs on their 9,000-mile journey north to the Arctic.
The center is also home to exhibits outlining the important role the Mispillion Harbor plays, as well as a variety of programs highlighting the Delaware Bay ecosystem and wildlife.
The DuPont Nature Center is open in April from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The center’s hours expand in May through August when it is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, you can visit the center’s website here.