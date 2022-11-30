The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a two-week extension of its waiver grace period deadline. The deadline will now be Wednesday, December 14, 11:59 p.m.
The approval comes after high participation and last-minute rush this week at MD November 29 service centers and the call center. While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place for nine months, unfortunately, many customers have waited until the very end to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty, according to the MDTA.
On Thursday, December 15, toll debt referrals will resume.