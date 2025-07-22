OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town held a special election on Tuesday, July 22nd.
The results from Tuesday's special election show 834 people against and 800 people for. The ordinance that would have implemented strict restrictions on short-term rentals will not remain in effect.
The ordinance passed back in March sparked a fire among neighbors, who then divided into two groups: those in favor of the restrictions and those against them.
On Tuesday, both sides of the aisle had the opportunity to take their opinions to the ballot box.
Pam Buckley, who voted in favor of the ordinance, told WBOC her stance boils down to safety.
"We've had two neighbors that rented," said Buckley. "One had 15 in there, one had another ten, you know, well beyond what the capacity should be and Ocean City just does not have enough enforcement to make it work."
She said that when that many guests stay in homes meant for single families, it can disrupt the family-friendly atmosphere.
"We've raised three children in that neighborhood, and now we have four grandchildren that love to come and dance around and ride bikes and do different things and walk down to the bay and walk down to the boat docks and that sort of thing," said Buckley. "You want to be safe."
However, those who voted "against" the restrictions argue they could back homeowners into a corner.
"I just don't like making decisions for future generations," said Cindy Hendrix. "I don't know how much longer I'll have my home and I don't know what my children are going to do with it. I'd like to leave them the option."
Plus, with an eventual 31-night minimum stay on the table, Hendrix said she's worried her family could be stuck in a bad situation for an extended period of time.
"Do you want a bad three-day neighbor? Or a bad seven-day neighbor? Or a bad 30-day neighbor or even a bad year neighbor? I'd go for three days," said Hendrix.