OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Monday night, Ocean City leaders are expected to vote on a new ordinance. It could effectively ban short-term rentals in certain parts of town if passed.
Sara Kretser lives on Teal Drive, across the street from her mom. She moved into the area hoping to raise her family in a quiet neighborhood just a short walk from the beach. Kretser told us on Monday, though, that she's also right across the street from a short-term rental.
"Without the renters there, it's nice and quiet and with them around, it's, you know, party time," said Kretser.
Susan Wenzlaff, grandmother to Kretser's two kids, believes short-term rentals could jeopardize the future of Ocean City's neighborhoods.
"We're worried about the safety of our grandkids growing up here and it's very important that we preserve our neighborhoods for future generations," said Wenzlaff.
On Airbnb's website, there are five rentals listed on Teal Drive. The smallest rental fits 12 people, while the biggest fits 18.
Trond Emberland, who also lives on Teal Drive, said the large gatherings often lead to unwanted neighborhood activities.
"Loud nights, partying, trash, all kinds of stuff like that, that take away from the sereneness of the neighborhood as it once was," said Emberland.
So, Emberland, Wenzlaff and Krester hope the Ocean City Council will support them on Monday night and pass Ordinance 2025-04.
Ordinance 2025-04:
- - Implements a five consecutive overnight minimum length of stay in R-1 and MH districts for 2025 and 2026.
- - Followed by implementing a 31-night minimum stay, which would go into effect on January 1st, 2027.
- Any bookings made before March 3rd, 2025 would be grandfathered in.
Those rules would only impact certain neighborhoods, such Teal Drive, Little Salisbury, Caine Woods and Montego Bay.
Chris DiPaolo rents out his Montego Bay home and said the new ordinance would price out potential new homeowners.
"If you take away the ability for people to rent, especially in the short term, they won't be able to get the mortgage, it will not pass on the writing," said DiPaolo. "When you go to 31 days, you're basically going to collapse the value of the property on people."
DiPaolo used his family as an example.
"The only way we could afford it was to say, 'okay, we know this is grandma's house,' but we're going to have to rent out for some weeks of the summer to pay for the mortgage and the taxes," said DiPaolo.
DiPaolo believes the ordinance is "overkill" and said councilmembers should find another path forward.
Update:
After public comments at Monday night's meeting, town leaders voted to pass the ordinance.