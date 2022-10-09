CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m.
It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire Department about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was injured. No arrests have been made.
No smoke alarms or fire alarms were inside the home.
It's estimated the fire did about $30,000 in damage to the building.
This is the third intentionally set fire in Somerset County in the past two months. In September, a car and a home was set on fire.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.