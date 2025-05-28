Fatal Construction Accident
MGN

ELLENDALE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man at an Ellendale construction site on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were called to a home under construction on Rosedale Court just before 4:45 p.m. on May 27 on reports of an industrial accident. Police say the victim had fallen about 10 to 30 feet from an unsecured wooden box platform raised by a forklift.

The 41-year-old man died at the scene. His identity has currently not been released.

Delaware State Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you