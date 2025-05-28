ELLENDALE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man at an Ellendale construction site on Tuesday.
Investigators say they were called to a home under construction on Rosedale Court just before 4:45 p.m. on May 27 on reports of an industrial accident. Police say the victim had fallen about 10 to 30 feet from an unsecured wooden box platform raised by a forklift.
The 41-year-old man died at the scene. His identity has currently not been released.
Delaware State Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing.