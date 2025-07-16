CAMDEN, DE– Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced Phase 2 of the East Camden Bypass Project will begin July 21, causing detours and delays near Rising Sun Road and US 13.
The project looks to ease congestion on DE 10, improve traffic flow at US 13 intersections with DE 10 and Old North Road, and extend Willow Grove Road to connect with the West Camden Bypass Project.
Phase 1 started in July 2024, laying groundwork for the bypass and a five-arm roundabout where DE 10 intersects Rising Sun Road.
Rising Sun Road will close from DE 10 to south of Sandy Hill Trail during Phase 2 as crews connect the road to the future roundabout. Detoured Drivers will use DE 10 and Old Mill Road, according to DelDOT.
The road's connection with Cataldi Lane will be permanently closed, with the new Cataldi Way connecting Rising Sun Road and Willow Grove Road.
Phase 2 is expected to wrap up this Fall, with Phase 3 wrapping up the project before construction starts on the West Camden Bypass Project, according to DelDOT.
The bypasses are part of a five-project overhaul of Camden's major roadways. For more information, visit camdenareaprojects.com.