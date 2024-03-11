Easter Magic Celebration Returning to Ocean Pines Farmers Market

OCEAN PINES, MD - The annual Easter Magic celebration returns to the Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market on Saturday, March 30.
The celebration will feature baked goods, early spring produce, and blooming spring flowers.
Market Manager David Bean said the event will showcase the abundance of local bakeries at the marketplace. “Shoppers should check with their favorite market bakeries for menu options and ordering deadlines,” he said.
Last year, more than 150 merchants, along with dozens of community partners, participated at the Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market. Bean said nearly all those businesses will return this year.
“We are seeing tremendous growth in the number of new businesses,” Bean said. “We know our shoppers are always looking for the new, unique, and different products for their market basket. Throughout the year, our market team seeks out merchants from near and far to present the most remarkable shopping experience for shoppers each Saturday day, year-round.”
The Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in White Horse Park, next to the Ocean Pines Administration Building and Police Department.
For more information, visit www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/farmers-artisans-market.